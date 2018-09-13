Heidelberg Appoints Chris Brooks as Vice President of Label Products in North America

Kennesaw, Ga. September 12, 2018 – Heidelberg North America is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Brooks as Vice President of Label Products as of August 2018. In his role, Brooks will focus directly on the integration of Gallus into Heidelberg North America and is responsible for expanding the Gallus product line in the United States and Canada. Brooks will report directly to Felix Mueller, President of Heidelberg Americas.

“Chris has the technical knowledge, communication skills, and experience in developing market potential for new technology that provides an outstanding base for this new exciting role,” said Mueller. “With industry-leading label machines from Heidelberg-Gallus, Chris is looking forward to expanding the label market in North America.”

Throughout his 24 years of experience in the printing industry, Brooks has spent the entirety of it at the former Heidelberg Web Systems, now manroland/Goss, working in the web offset segment. Brooks started off as a Mechanical Engineer and worked in various Product Management and Technical Sales Support roles prior to his last 14 years working in both Sales and Sales Management.

“Heidelberg has always had such a great reputation in the market, and I’m proud to be a part of this team again,” said Brooks. “Being responsible for this new product line is both exciting and challenging, but I’m thrilled to play an integral role in its growth.”

As of April 1, 2018, Gallus fully integrated with the Heidelberg North America team in order to increase market coverage and efficiency in sales and service. This transition allows Gallus customers access to the entire product and service portfolios of both companies from a single source. The dynamic duo, Heidelberg-Gallus, will provide customers with a complete print shop solution including reliable equipment, parts, service and consumables support.

“It impacts both companies differently,” said Brooks. “For Heidelberg, it brings more products to sell and, in many cases, an entire new customer base. For Gallus, the integration opens up the entire Heidelberg sales organization that will create an increase in new orders. It’s my goal to learn the needs of both sides and to help keep the integration moving smoothly and efficiently.”

Celebrating the Integration — Labelexpo Americas 2018

Gallus and Heidelberg will join together to exhibit in Booth 6150 at Labelexpo Americas 2018 to showcase the combined strength of both companies with their aligned product portfolios.

“Labelexpo sets the stage for our new combined team,” said Brooks. “Our booth will focus on celebrating the integration of two great brands and the benefits they will bring to the label market. At our booth, customers can expect that we will be ready to discuss any questions on the integration and our entire label product portfolio. We’ll also be demonstrating two products: the new Gallus Smartfire and the Heidelberg Omnifire 250.”

Gallus’ Smartfire is a new, fully-featured, value offering for digital narrow-web label printing that is focused on ultra-short runs. The Smartfire will make its North American debut in the Gallus-Heidelberg booth at Labelexpo only a few months after it originally premiered at Gallus Innovation Days in late June.

The Omnifire 250 will accompany the Smartfire in Booth 6150 at Labelexpo. Heidelberg’s “4D Printer” combines advanced Inkjet technology with high-precision robotics and can personalize and customize most three-dimensional products.

Customers can meet Chris Brooks at Labelexpo Americas 2018, which will take place September 25-27 at Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosement, Illinois.

(Image includes Chris Brooks, Vice President of Label Products at Gallus-Heidelberg)

