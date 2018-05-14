LABEL IMPRESSIONS, INC. WINS WORLD LABEL AWARD AND PARTNERS WITH HYBRID SOFTWARE FOR INNOVATIVE PREPRESS TOOLS

Label Impressions, Inc. a progressive label and packaging printer in Orange, California, has recently invested in a new prepress system with online customer collaboration and approval tools from HYBRID Software, reducing file preparation time and dramatically shortening the proofing cycle time for its customers.

Label Impressions was incorporated in 1988 and has experienced double-digit growth since Jeff Salisbury became President and CEO in 2009. “Label Impressions is well established as a high quality flexo printer with cutting edge water wash platemaking, and we recently won the DuPont award for Best-in-Class Flexography and Letterpress as well as a World Label Award”, says Salisbury. “But we needed to invest in software that would meet our needs moving into the future. HYBRID’s tools are based on innovative yet open standards like Native PDF and HTML5 and we felt that HYBRID would be the foundation of a strong technological infrastructure to better serve our customers over the next decade.”

One of the most exciting aspects of the new system is the ability for Label Impressions’ customers to instantly upload files, view any file problems dynamically, and approve proofs in a web browser from any device. Customers will now have access to their files and proofs from any web browser, even from a smart phone or tablet. “We are thrilled to be working with a company as progressive and forward thinking as Label Impressions,” said Mike Rottenborn, President & CEO of Hybrid Software Inc. “Alignment and fit between organizations is just as important as technology, and Label Impressions is in perfect alignment with Hybrid’s focus and mission.”

Label Impressions was recognized at the recent TLMI Converter Meeting for their World Label Award; Jeff Salisbury is shown below receiving the award:

About Label Impressions, Inc.

Label Impressions, Inc. (www.labelimpressions.com), a carbon-neutral label and flexible packaging printer in Southern California, operates flexographic presses from 10” to 17” to produce high quality, low-cost labels and flexible packaging to the trade and to end users in California and nationwide. Certified in-house HD Flexo platemaking, full in-house prepress, printing and finishing make Label Impressions a low cost, full-service industry leader. Primary markets are personal care, nutriceutical, natural products, agriculture and pharmaceutical.

About Hybrid Software, Inc.

With offices in Belgium, Germany, Italy, France, China, and the US plus a global partner network, HYBRID Software is a software development company focused on innovative productivity tools for the graphic arts industry. HYBRID Software’s CLOUDFLOW workflow, PACKZ editor and integration products offer a unique set of advantages that include native PDF workflows, vendor-independent solutions based on industry standards, scalable technology and low cost of ownership. These products are used by hundreds of customers worldwide in all areas of pre-press and print, including labels and packaging, folding cartons, corrugated, wide format and digital printing.

For more information visit: www.hybridsoftware.com