Leo Brunnick joins Newscycle as chief digital officer

Bloomington, MN – NEWSCYCLE Solutions (“Newscycle”), a leading global software company providing content and commerce solutions for media-rich industries, is pleased to welcome Leo Brunnick as chief digital officer.

“Leo is a proven digital entrepreneur and great addition to our executive team. He is the perfect fit for the team of leaders we are assembling at Newscycle to tackle our customers’ challenges and expand their digital-first opportunities,” said Newscycle CEO Scott Roessler.

Brunnick has extensive software development experience working with companies at all stages of their product lifecycles. He most recently founded The World Table, a SaaS solution that increases reader engagement with online publications through machine learning and two-way interactions. He is perhaps best known for founding and running Patheos.com, the top website on religion and spirituality that reaches over 15 million unique readers each month.

“I am excited to join Newscycle at such an important juncture,” Brunnick said. “With its years of experience and knowledge in the publishing industry, combined with the skills and technologies of four recently acquired cutting-edge technology businesses, Newscycle is poised to become the preferred partner for today’s and tomorrow’s digital media companies.”

Brunnick has served as board member and strategy officer for several global companies. He is a graduate of Harvard University and a former Marine Corps officer.

With overall responsibility for product vision and development, Brunnick will be a member of the Newscycle executive team reporting directly to the CEO.

NEWSCYCLE Solutions is the leading provider of software and services powering the global media industry. Our content management, advertising management, subscription management and mobile solutions help companies drive profitability and accelerate digital business models. With headquarters in Bloomington, MN and regional offices throughout the world, Newscycle Solutions a trusted partner serving over 2,500 customers in 45 countries. For more information, please visit https://newscycle.com or write to info@newscycle.com.