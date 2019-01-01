Maximizing and monetizing Facebook

About the program: Facebook: an enemy or a silent partner – the choice is yours.

Facebook isn’t just for the big outlets. The greatest social media posts tell a local story that connects us to our readers. No one does local better than community newspapers. It is time we claim what is ours, own it and monetize it. This workshop will give you the tools you need to increase your likes, drive views and monetize what you do on Facebook.

Join JJ Francais, associate publisher and director of special projects of The Chronicle in Elgin, Oklahoma, for this program where a robust and active dialog among participants is strongly encouraged!

Thursday, July 11, at 3 p.m. EST / 2 p.m. CST/ 1 p.m. MST / 12 p.m. PST. Register here: https://nna.formstack.com/forms/pubauxlive_copy