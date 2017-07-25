NNA announces Newspaper And Education contest winners

SPRINGFIELD, IL — Judging results have been processed and winners of the National Newspaper Association’s 2017 Newspaper And Education contest have been posted online here.

Winners will be recognized at the awards breakfast held Friday, Oct. 6, during NNA’s 131st Annual Convention & Trade Show at the Hyatt Regency in Tulsa, OK. Visit NNA’s events webpage to register online for the convention or to purchase breakfast tickets: www.nnaweb.org/convention.

Five newspapers spanning four states won a total of seven awards. First place winners will receive $100. All winners will receive an award certificate.

Kidsville News!, a literacy and educational newspaper based in Fayetteville, NC, sponsored the contest.

NNA believes successful newspaper education partnerships should be celebrated; thus, NNA created this enhanced Newspaper And Education contest to highlight newspaper/school partnerships (levels K through community college), which focus on developing fully informed citizens. Both traditional Newspaper And Education programs and non-traditional programs from NNA member and non-member newspapers were eligible for entry.

Established in 1885, the National Newspaper Association is the voice of America’s community newspapers and the largest newspaper association in the country. The nation’s community papers inform, educate and entertain nearly 150 million readers every week.