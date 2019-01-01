Pub Aux Live! Facebook for Beginners

About the program: Attendees will learn the basics of Facebook — everything from the best time of day to post to how to block someone from the page. Program will feature a 30 minute demonstration + 30 mins Q&A.

Join JJ Francais, associate publisher and director of special projects of The Chronicle in Elgin, Oklahoma, for this program where a robust and active dialog among participants is strongly encouraged!

Register here: https://nna.formstack.com/forms/pubauxlive_fb