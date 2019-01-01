Pub Aux Live! SPECIAL EDITION: Classified 4th Quarter Budget Busters

About the program: The TOP TEN Classified Revenue builders you can do RIGHT NOW to close the year on budget!

Guest: Janet DeGeorge has been president of Classified Executive Training & Consulting LLC for more than 18 years. She was a former classified manager for another 20 years, and has worked with more than 300 newspapers around the world to help grow classified revenues in print, online and in social media. She can be reached at 602-717-7473.

Thursday, August 15, at 3 p.m. EST / 2 p.m. CST/ 1 p.m. MST / 12 p.m. PST Register here: https://nna.formstack.com/forms/pubauxlive_copy

DeGeorge