Seaton Publishing Company goes live with Brainworks

Brainworks Software is excited to announce that the Seaton Publishing Company of Manhattan, Kansas, has gone live as of May 1 with Brainworks Advertising, Finance, CRM, Pagination and Xpance publishing solutions.

The Seaton Publishing Company Inc. is a fourth-generation family-owned media company, owning and operating the Manhattan Mercury since 1915. They purchased the Junction City Daily Union a year ago, which included the First Infantry Division Post weekly newspaper. The Daily Union produces under a contract with the U.S. Army; and the Wamego Smoke Signal and Wamego Times. Both are weekly newspapers. The family also owns the Manhattan Broadcasting group of radio stations.

This go-live includes those publications along with their respective websites.

Mary Parker, Brainworks Director of Strategic Sales shared, “We are delighted to work with such an innovative media company. I’m confident that our full suite of integrated media software solutions will provide Seaton with the comprehensive functionality they require to execute their strategic goals for all of their print, digital and broadcast properties.”

In 2019, Brainworks marks its 30th year of software development experience. Brainworks continues to build on its reputation of providing innovative media solutions through ongoing discussions with its publishing partners. Brainworks Software has been installed at more than 1,000 publications over the past three decades. Brainworks has offices in Sayville, NY, Wichita, KS and Belleville, Ontario, Canada. Find us at www.brainworks.com.