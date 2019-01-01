The Minefield that is Political Advertising: 20 ideas to maximize revenue in 2020 - RESCHEDULED FOR JUNE 13

About the program: Now is the time to develop materials designed to help you maximize revenue in the 2020 election cycle. Attendees will receive a variety of handouts designed to spur creativity among their ad reps and generate ideas in the newsroom that will lead to greater profits.

Join JJ Francais, associate publisher and director of special projects of The Chronicle in Elgin, Oklahoma, for this program where a robust and active dialog among participants is strongly encouraged!

Thursday, June 13, at 3 p.m. EST / 2 p.m. CST/ 1 p.m. MST / 12 p.m. PST. Register here: https://nna.formstack.com/forms/pubauxlive

