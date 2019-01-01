Time for a Switch? How Community Newspapers Can Use USPS’s New Electronic Payment System

About the program: Looking for the convenience of an electronic transaction that moves money from your account when it is needed, rather than sitting in a postal trust account? USPS's new Electronic Payment System may be for you. Hear Donna Paris, USPS Business Mailer Support expert, and Interlink's Brad Hill explain how EPS works. If you currently use the USPS CAPS account option, this webinar is a must for you because CAPS is about to go away.

Join us for this Pub Aux Live on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at 10 a.m. Central. This program is free to NNA members, $30 for non-members. Register here: https://nna.formstack.com/forms/eps