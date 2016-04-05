NNA Launches Newspaper And Education Contest

You can now enter online in NNA's NEW 2012 Newspaper And Education contest, sponsored by Kidsville News!



NNA believes successful newspaper education partnerships should be celebrated, so it has created an enhanced Newspaper In Education contest to highlight newspaper/school partnerships (levels K through community college) that focus on developing fully informed citizens. Both traditional Newspaper In Education programs and non-traditional programs are eligible for entry.



The contest is open to NNA member and non-member newspapers. It will recognize newspapers that have established internships, supported school programs, assisted student journalists and helped local education through activities that reach beyond news coverage. Entries must have been published or carried out between July 1, 2011 and June 30, 2012.



Kidsville News!, a literacy and educational newspaper based in Fayetteville, NC, has stepped up to sponsor this new Newspaper And Education contest. Read more about it, here. We thank Kidsville News! for its generous support in helping us recognize the significant role newspapers play in supporting community educational programs.



Each of the contest’s 10 first place winners will receive a check for $100 and an award certificate.



Here are all the links you need to get started:



ONLINE ENTRY HANDBOOK (2-page printable PDF)

ENTER ONLINE (direct link to online entry platform: click "newspaper login," select "NNA 2012 Newspaper And Education Contest", your newspaper, password "bnc")

CONTEST RULES/INFO/ENTRY FORMS (rules, definitions, links to "Division A" and "Division B" entry forms)

Entries must be submitted by July 1, 2012. Contest winners will be informed if they have won by mid-August 2012, and will also be invited to accept their awards in person during the NNA’s 126th Annual Convention & Trade Show, Oct. 3-7, 2012, in Charleston, SC.



From your NNA Contests and Awards department, we wish you the best of luck in this year's contests!



Questions? Contact Sara Dickson at: 573-777-4980, Facebook: @nnasaradickson, Twitter: @saradickson or Email: saradickson@nna.org