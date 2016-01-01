GAC transforms into We Believe

WASHINGTON—The Government Affairs Conference will transition in 2012 into the We Believe in Newspapers Conference.



National Newspaper Association leaders with a strong interest in the issues that affect their newspapers are invited to come to Washington for an afternoon on Capitol Hill, Thursday, March 8, 2012. Leaders will gather at noon for an hour’s discussion of key pending legislation before heading for appointments with representatives and senators.



Thursday’s activities will end with a dinner and keynote speaker. Participants may wish to stay in Washington through March 9 to tour on their own before participating in an optional event with the NNA board Friday evening.



Please mark your calendar now for the We Believe in Newspapers Conference, March 8-9, 2012. The host hotel will be the Hyatt Crystal City, 888-421-1442—reference the National Newspaper Association when you call. Reservations can also be made online at https://resweb.passkey.com/go/NatlNewspaperAssn.

The "We Believe in Newspapers" Leadership Conference Agenda



Thursday, March 8

12:30 - 1:30 p.m. -- Legislative Briefing at the Hyatt Regency Crystal City Hotel

1:30 - 2 p.m. -- Travel to the Hill

2 - 5:30 p.m. -- Legislative visits – Make your appointments now by calling your representative and senators’ offices

6:30 - 9:30 p.m. -- Dinner at the Press Club



Friday, March 9

NNA Board meeting

Additional time for legislative appointments and tours



Hotel Information:

Hyatt Regency Crystal City

2799 Jefferson Davis HWY

Arlington, VA 22201-7239

NNA Room Rate: $195 plus tax of 10.25%

888-421-1442

703-418-1234

Cut off date for NNA room rate: Feb. 29