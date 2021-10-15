Do you want more from your payroll provider? New NNA member benefits program

The National Newspaper Association is excited to introduce its exclusive partnership with Heartland (formerly TYSYS) for payroll processing. With Heartland, you have access to fast, secure and simple payroll solutions that can help you do so much more for your business.

PAYROLL ADVANTAGE

Payroll processing & tax management

Recruiting & onboarding

Work Opportunity Tax Credits

HR & personnel management

Rate lock pricing

Time tracking, scheduling & PTO

Whatever your business type, you know what you need to keep your business thriving. Heartland is here to help you make it happen. Welcome to the partnership that does more for your company. One Business. One Experience. Give Heartland a call today at 1-800-613-0148 or follow the link below for more information.

Click here for more information.