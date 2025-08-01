Michael McCarthy 1957-2025

Michael J. McCarthy, editor, publisher and owner of The Mirror Newspapers, died peacefully on July 12 in the company of his family at MyMichigan Medical Center in Saginaw after spending time in northern Michigan with his family.

Michael John Christopher Dennis McCarthy was born in Detroit on April 29, 1957. He was the oldest of five children born to Dennis and Marlene McCarthy, who along with Mike, established The Community Mirror in 1980 as a monthly newspaper in their newly adopted hometown of Maumee, Ohio. The Mirror featured human-interest articles on upstanding citizens of Maumee and grew over the years to become a weekly publication while “Reflecting Life Along the Maumee River” — not just in Maumee, but in neighboring towns such as Waterville, Whitehouse and Monclova.

Mike was a 1975 graduate of Trenton (Michigan) High School and attended Eastern Michigan University. He developed a love for writing during his younger years, honing a special talent that he shared with his mother. Mike’s father was part-owner of Glenn Printing in New Boston, Michigan, where Mike’s love for journalism was matched by his interest in the entire printing process and newspaper profession. At the young age of 12, Mike created Tiger Times, a small neighborhood publication printed on standard size paper folded over and stapled, featuring articles about his beloved Detroit Tigers baseball team, which had just won the World Series the year before in 1968.

With his parents’ support, Mike followed up three years later with the impressive Stars in Stripes, which featured a new glossy cover and creative writings and drawings revolving around the Tigers. The magazine was sold door to door in downriver Detroit, and in its second year, it generated nearly $3,000 in sales, all of which was donated to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. The magazine was featured in an article in The Detroit News and then later a Detroit television affiliate during the nationally televised Jerry Lewis MDA Labor Day Telethon.

In 1975, Mike created High and Inside, which again featured the Detroit baseball team, and then later, music features and reviews. The publication evolved over the years in format from magazine to tabloid, a style precursor of The Mirror, which began on St. Patrick’s Day — March 17 — in 1980.

Just shy of his 23rd birthday and in his new hometown, Mike proudly became editor of The Community Mirror and served in virtually every capacity of the business, covering sports, human-interest stories, school events, Little League parades, high school graduations, etc. You name the event — Mike was likely there with his camera and notepad. Along with his father, who later passed away in 1989, Mike canvassed the Maumee uptown area and worked the phones for years, contacting potential and long-lasting advertisers and subscribers. This activity resulted in enduring friendships and an everlasting presence in the community he came to love.

After starting the newspaper with his parents, Mike met and married his lifelong love, Carol Evans, in 1987, and they raised two beautiful, loving and supportive sons, Denny and Michael. Carol joined The Mirror’s staff as circulation manager in 1993, shortly after Denny’s birth.

In 2012, Mike was honored by the Maumee Chamber of Commerce with its Hometown Hero Award for his dedication to the newspaper and service to the city, which would ultimately span 45 years. His coverage of important local issues gained the respect and appreciation of his fellow residents. He was a member of the Maumee Uptown Business Association and the Maumee Chamber of Commerce, having served three-year terms three times. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maumee.

As an employer, Mike went out of his way to support his staff. While urging excellence, honesty and integrity, Mike also repeatedly reminded his employees that family is of the utmost importance. He was flexible and supportive if an employee needed time to dash out to deal with a sick child or other family member. He infused the newsroom with laughter and brainstorming — a perfect combination to inspire creativity. Many Mirror veterans remained in touch after moving on, crediting Mike’s enthusiasm and guidance for launching their careers.

In addition to his many business accomplishments, Mike was an exceptional human being. It’s been said you can measure a man by the size of the hole he leaves in your heart. That considered, it’s obvious Mike led an incredible life. He loved spending time with his family at their cabin at Houghton Lake, Michigan, where he enjoyed time on the water, sharing laughs and listening to music with his family and friends. His affection for his hometown of Detroit was evident in his passion for its sports teams, which also included the Red Wings and Lions. In addition to his writing skills, Mike was gifted at drawing, and his earlier publications included sketches of ball players and humorous cartoons. His genuine concern and interest in others, his infectious laugh, quick wit and kindhearted nature will surely be missed.

Mike is survived by his wife, Carol; sons, Denny and Michael; sisters, Patty (Mark) Gray and Lori (Robert) Sadowski; brothers, John (Jean McDevitt) McCarthy and Dennis (Maria Phillips) McCarthy; nieces and nephews, Bridgette McCarthy, John McCarthy, Joe McCarthy, Jack McCarthy, Mary McCarthy and Patrick McCarthy; uncle, Mike McCarthy; aunts, Judy (Tom O’Meara) and Mary Sherry; and numerous cousins on both the Shartle and McCarthy sides of his family.

A funeral Mass for Mike was held on August 1 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 104 W. Broadway St., Maumee, OH 43537.