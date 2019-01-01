5 ways to grow obits today: Keep obits as a traffic driver

About the program: For most publishers, the obituary category is a huge traffic driver and an important classified revenue stream. With insights across the 1,500+ newspapers that work with Legacy.com, Ron Speechley has started to see a decline in obituary volume nationwide. Based on his popular Flash session at the 2018 convention in Norfolk, Speechley will share his top five tips to grow your obit section. Whether you work with Legacy or not, this session is designed to provide publishers with information to navigate the issues and grow obit revenue.

Join us for this Pub Aux Live on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, at 10 a.m. Central. This program is free to NNA members, $30 for non-members. Register here: https://nna.formstack.com/forms/pubauxlive_obit