How to Submit a FOIA Request

About the program: Learn how to navigate the federal Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) process. Pick up pointers and learn when and how to use the federal FOIA Ombudsman's office as a resource in this conversation with national expert from the Office of Government Information Services, Kirsten Mitchell. Moderated by NNA General Counsel and former Freedom of Information Service Center Director Tonda Rush.

Registration open: https://nna.formstack.com/forms/pubauxlive_foia