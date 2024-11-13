A MUST-SEE GUIDE TO OPTIMIZING YOUR Q4 SALES & CREATIVE STRATEGY

Watch the recording and check out the Success Stories to see how the 2024 Holiday Advertising Service from Metro can help your team generate thousands in revenue while saving valuable production time.

This webinar will outline all-new features focused on local holiday shopping and events, as well as fresh holiday greeting ads, to help you engage new and returning advertisers and your community. We’ll also take a peek at the four ready-made special sections that come with this year’s Holiday Advertising Service, including a new Holiday Recipes guide. Don’t miss this opportunity to get inspired and organized to “sleigh” Christmas season sales!

Watch video; download presentation PDF