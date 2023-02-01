Baker of the Taos (NM) News designs winning convention logo

Winning a free registration* in a close contest, Chris Baker, publisher of the Taos (New Mexico) News, designed the winning logo in the NNA Foundation's annual contest to design the upcoming Annual Convention & Trade Show logo. This year's event will be in Washington, D.C., Sept. 28-30.

This will be a joint event with NNA's Congressional Action Team Summit, typically held in March.

Baker is making plans to attend the convention. We hope to see you there, too!

*estimated value approximately $400