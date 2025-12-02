Boost your year-end tax benefits by supporting the NNA Foundation

This Giving Tuesday, look for smart ways to make your sharing and caring efforts work a little harder.

As this tax year comes to a close, it’s your final opportunity to make a meaningful impact for deserving nonprofits.



Donations to nonprofit organizations, including the NNA Foundation, are tax-deductible, which means you may be able to reduce the amount of taxes you owe by reporting your contributions to NNAF and other nonprofits throughout the year.

Learn more about NNAF’s work to support the evolving world of community news through programs like the Great Idea Exchange and the Max Heath Postal Institute, among others, and make your year-end tax contributions at nnafoundation.org/donate

To donate, click the button below or the link above, or mail a check to the NNA Foundation:

National Newspaper Association Foundation

PO Box 13323

Pensacola, FL 32591

NNAF is a 501(c)(3) organization. Your gifts will be fully tax-deductible.

Thank you for your consideration.

-Lynne Lance

Executive Director, National Newspaper Association & NNA Foundation

Pensacola, Florida

(850) 542-7087 / lynne@nna.org