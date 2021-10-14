C-SPAN launches new video-based mobile app
Oct 14, 2021
Just released in the App Store and on Google Play, C-SPAN Now is a free mobile app featuring video of the day’s biggest political events, presented in C-SPAN's signature unfiltered think-for-yourself style.
From your mobile device, on C-SPAN Now you can:
- Watch live or on demand C-SPAN's complete coverage of the U.S. House and Senate, congressional hearings, White House events, the courts, campaigns and more from the world of politics.
- Catch up on what's happening in politics with featured highlight clips.
- Listen to C-SPAN Radio and discover a variety of compelling podcasts.
- Watch the three C-SPAN TV networks* and the latest episodes of “Washington Journal” and “Q&A.”
- Find current schedule information for C-SPAN’s TV networks and C-SPAN Radio.
"Through our digital consultancy partnership with software developer Globant, we've built C-SPAN Now to bring C-SPAN's mission — delivering an unfiltered, high-quality viewing and listening experience of our government's proceedings — to a another digital platform and to new audiences," C-SPAN Vice President of Digital Media Richard Weinstein said. "Our viewers have been telling us: We want C-SPAN video on an app. Today, we're excited to tell our audience: Here it is."
For more information about the free C-SPAN Now app, visit the C-SPAN website.
To download the free app directly, visit C-SPAN Now in the Apple Store or Google Play for Android.
Note: Downloading and using the C-SPAN Now app requires Apple iPhone iOS 14 or later or Android phone running Android 6 Marshmallow.
* Access to view or listen to the three television networks is reserved for our cable and satellite TV customers. Your cable or satellite subscription comes with complimentary access to C-SPAN, C-SPAN2 and C-SPAN3. Get started by signing in with your cable or satellite provider for unlimited viewing.
