PUB AUX Classifieds

Current as of the date above

NEWSPAPER FOR SALE

Two Weekly Newspapers For Sale

Two Southeast Kansas Weeklies for sale.

Newspaper of Record for cities, counties and school districts.

Vibrant communities with stable subscription and advertising bases.

Owners selling due to retirement.

Contact 785-215-4059 for more information.

KAMEN & CO. GROUP SERVICES, LLC

Northeast Ohio attractive monthly regional magazine with a strong advertising base and assorted social media & digital platforms. Family-owned/operated for decades with sales in the $650k range. The owner is willing to remain on to help build sales and assist the buyer if necessary. Talented staff and infrastructure in place and ready to expand to the next level.

Massachusetts well-branded weekly mailed free distribution SHOPPER/NEWSPAPER with several hyper-local editions focusing on community news, events, classifieds, school and civic coverage. Excellent growth opportunity!

National school 2-3 -day turnaround newspaper and magazine color printing operation with revenue in the millions. This is a wonderful asset to bring into your present print and production fold!

Kentucky century-old weekly award-winning adjudicated community newspaper.

Kansas weekly community adjudicated newspaper.

Massachusetts weekly newspaper group of trophy-winning titles. Auto aftermarket magazines (2) with a domestic and international audience. Produced outside the USA.

info@kamengroup.com | www.kamengroup.com | (516) 242-2857

“After four decades in the publishing business, I found a friend in Kevin Kamen, who led me through a successful process of selling our newspaper and magazine. It’s no wonder he and his company, Kamen & Co. Group Services LLC, are lauded in Forbes magazine. He has my full recommendation!”

-Jim Lincoln, Publisher, The Tecumseh Herald, Michigan | April 11, 2025

info@KamenGroup.com | (516) 242-2857 | www.KamenGroup.com

BROKERS

Download map as a PDF.

KAMEN & CO. GROUP SERVICES, LLC



Print & Digital Media Appraisers, Accountants, Advisors & Brokers

Meeting global multi-media business challenges with foresight & precision.

Proud to be the Expert Media Financial Valuation Resource for “FORBES 400 List of America's Richest People” 2026, 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015

KAMEN & CO. GROUP SERVICES, LLC

626 RXR Plaza, West Tower, 6th Floor, Uniondale, NY 11556

info@KamenGroup.com | (516) 379- 2797 | www.KamenGroup.com

BUSINESS VALUATION CONSULTING

Business Valuation Consulting, LLC & Affiliates

We successfully work with publications of all sizes.

Please contact one of our affiliates below for Business Sales, Consulting and Value Ranges.

Lewis Floyd, Founder, 850-532-9466 · busvalconsulting@gmail.com

Steve Floyd, President, 769-229-4200 · bizvalconsulting@gmail.com

To learn how to buy classified ad space, download the Media Kit below.

Pub Aux Media Kit