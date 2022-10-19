Cool apps and hot tips save time, money ⁠— register today!

Time is money. Deadlines never stop. Newspaper folks need every advantage they can find and NNA has a great advantage coming your way!

Join Robert M. Williams Jr. ⁠— NNA’s idea guy ⁠— Wednesday, October 19, at 3 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. CT/ 1 p.m. MT/ 12 p.m. PT for a one-hour webinar on Zoom covering cool apps and hot tips.

Featured presenter will be Katelyn Mary Skaggs of Leader Publications in Festus, Missouri. Katelyn Mary is a social media-obsessed millennial with a multimedia journalism degree from Southeast Missouri State University. She covers public health, Eureka, Byrnes Mill and two school districts for Leader Publications.

Katelyn Mary was also honored as the 2020 William E. James/Missouri Outstanding Young Journalist by the Missouri Press Association.

Katelyn Mary’s tips for smart use of cool apps can save you time, solve problems and much more. Don’t miss it! Register here: https://nna.formstack.com/forms/great_idea_exchange_cool_apps_hot_tips

Community newspapers belonging to NNA may join for free. Open to the public for a fee of $30. No refunds. Email Lynne Lance at lynne@nna.org if you are not sure.