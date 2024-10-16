Discover What's Possible with Broadstreet 2024
Oct 16, 2024
Voted R&D Partner of the Year by the Local Media Association, Broadstreet keeps businesses spending money with publishers instead of Google and Facebook.
Make the Most of Broadstreet With Our Best Webinar Yet on Wed., Oct. 23, at 1 p.m. ET/12 p.m. CT.
Hosted by Kenny Katzgrau, creator of Broadstreet and publisher of the award-winning redbankgreen.com
THIS WEBINAR IS FOR YOU IF
- You use Broadstreet but think that you aren’t yet taking full advantage of its features or new developments
- You’re not a user, but have always been curious and want to learn more
- You want to see the latest industry-leading products and research (major announcements are planned)
TOPICS TO BE COVERED
- The best ad formats we’ve ever built
- The best-looking, automated reports that we’ve ever built
- Universal analytics, free for everyone
- Partyline, an award-winning “user generated content” tool
- Data-backed research that shows local publishers are up to 10x better advertising than Google and Facebook
- Possibly an AI chat robot that can create spec ads for you
INFORMATION
What's Possible with Broadstreet 2024
Wednesday, October 23
1-2 p.m. ET
https://us02web.zoom.us/ webinar/register/ 2817271316429/WN_fxFI9A_ URgmGMUhyUcrVhQ