Featured Media gains significant efficiencies using SCS’s built-in affidavit processing

In early 2026, SCS configured its new Affidavit printing procedure in AdMAX for Featured Media, publishers of the Genesee Valley Penny Saver. This new procedure creates all affidavit forms for public notices and legal advertisements that are prefilled with the clerk’s name, the notary’s name, the state, the county, the signature date, and the ad information.

Krystal Vukosic is the Assistant to the Director of Advertising Sales at Featured Media, and handling affidavits is one of her many responsibilities. Before the new workflow was implemented, Krystal spent around two hours each week repeatedly filling out a templated Word document to produce affidavits. Krystal says, “Now I simply print and sign each affidavit in the presence of the notary, who signs and seals and they are ready to be mailed off.”

“My time spent working on affidavits has been drastically reduced,” Krystal continues. “It now takes about ten minutes a week.”

“This new AdMAX feature allows us to quickly process affidavits every week without a per transaction cost to an outside vendor,” according to Manuel Karam, General Manager of Featured Media. “We retain all our affidavit revenue which adds to the sustainability of our operation.”

ABOUT SCS

SCS offers an extensive line of publishing-related applications, including Layout-8000. SCS’s mission-critical software is used every day by more than 500 sites in 10 countries producing over 16,000 publications in 5 languages. SCS also resells award-winning digital asset management software from FotoWare based in Oslo, Norway. SCS is privately owned by Kurt Jackson. Learn more at newspapersystems.com.

ABOUT FEATURED MEDIA

Featured Media is an award winning, and full-service publishing, printing, and marketing company in Western New York. Family owned and third generation operated, it produces over 150,000 copies of its many weekly titles, as well a number of monthly, quarterly, and annual publications in the region. It will soon be celebrating its 80th year in business. Learn more at FeaturedMedia.com or shop online at PrintingbyPennyLane.com.