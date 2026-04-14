Francis Wick joins Dirks, Van Essen & April as partner

SANTA FE, NM — Dirks, Van Essen & April, the leading merger and acquisition advisory firm serving the media industry, announced March 29, 2026, that Francis Wick has joined the firm as a partner.

Wick brings decades of experience as a media executive and owner, most recently serving as president and chief executive officer of Wick Communications from 2016 through 2024. During his tenure, he led the company through significant change, including 12 portfolio acquisitions and divestitures and the purchase of a long-standing regional event. Under his leadership, the company also received multiple Google News Initiative Innovation Challenge awards.

In addition, Wick has been a leading national advocate for public policy solutions to strengthen local journalism and was instrumental in developing the Local Journalism Sustainability Act, a cornerstone of the industry’s push for federal support for community news organizations.

Wick’s service to the media industry includes serving on the board of America’s Newspapers, co-chairing America's Newspapers’ advocacy committee, and acting as a board member of the Publishers Association to Gain Economies cooperative (PAGE). He is also a past board member of The Desert Angels, a Tucson-based startup investment group.

“Francis has spent his entire career on the ownership side of local media, navigating the same strategic, financial, and emotional decisions our clients face,” said Sara April, president of Dirks, Van Essen & April. “His perspective as an operator, buyer, seller, and board member make him an exceptional advisor. Beyond that practical experience, his entrepreneurial spirit and deep commitment to the industry are exactly what we were looking for as we evolve the firm, expand our capabilities, and position Dirks, Van Essen & April for the next era of media M&A.”

Owen Van Essen, who retired from the firm in 2024 and continues to serve as an advisor, said Wick’s addition reflects the firm’s long-standing philosophy of pairing transaction expertise with real-world operating experience.

“I’m absolutely delighted to welcome Francis to Dirks, Van Essen & April. I’ve known him for decades, dating back to his early years in his family’s newspaper business. He knows the business from the inside out and has demonstrated deep expertise in media acquisitions and sales,” said Van Essen. “Widely regarded as one of the industry’s most creative and innovative thinkers, Francis embodies the values of our firm and will be a tremendous addition to our team.”

“It is a privilege to join a firm so deeply committed to the publishing industry. Sara April’s vision for the firm’s evolution reflects a forward-thinking understanding that while the media landscape is shifting quickly, its impact has never been greater,” said Wick. “From navigating the nuances of local reporting to leading national initiatives, I am honored to continue supporting colleagues I consider friends as they work tirelessly to inform their communities with truth and conviction.”

Born and raised in Southeast Arizona, Wick is the son of Robert J. Wick, former co-owner of Wick Communications and a nationally recognized bronze sculptor. He holds a B.A. in Political Science and an MBA from the University of Arizona.

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Founded in 1980, Dirks, Van Essen & April is the leading merger and acquisition advisory firm serving the media industry. The firm represents buyers and sellers of media businesses nationwide, providing strategic counsel and transaction expertise to a wide range of family-owned enterprises, independent operators, and large media companies.