Grimes, McGovern & Associates represented Princes in upcoming acquisition of 143-year-old Park Record

PARK CITY, Utah — Tatiana and Matthew Prince have agreed to acquire the Park Record, the newspaper of record for Park City and Summit County, Utah. The Park Record has been continuously published since 1880, covering the news and happenings of the Wasatch Back. The Princes are acquiring the Park Record from Swift Communications, a subsidiary of West Virginia-based Ogden Newspapers.

"We are proud to be full-time residents of Park City and plan to invest in the Park Record to make it an even better resource for fellow locals and visitors alike," Tatiana Prince said. "We live in one of the most beautiful places on Earth. The Park Record can and should be a hub for our unique community. We're committed to investing in making that happen."

"In our brief period of ownership, perhaps the best thing we’ll have done is deposit the Park Record in such fantastic hands," said Cameron Nutting Williams, an owner of Ogden Newspapers. "Ownership of local media matters. We only considered selling to a family with deep roots and a commitment to Park City. We're proud to have the Princes as the new owners of the Park Record, and I have the utmost confidence that they will be great stewards of the Park Record and its mission."

As multi-generational Park City locals, the Prince Family has helped over the years to build local institutions like the Alpine Slide, Parley's Summit Ski Resort (the precursor to Woodward), the Stein Eriksen Lodge, and the Yarrow Hotel (now the DoubleTree Hotel). With this acquisition, the Park Record will return to local ownership for the first time since 2005, when Peter Bernhard, the brother of longtime publisher Andy Bernhard, partly owned it.

The Park Record will continue operations as normal with its current staff. Over time, Tatiana and Matthew plan to convert the paper to a non-profit or public benefit corporation to align its mission with the community best. They hope to make print copies freely available, refocus on the paper's digital experience, and bring back locals' “2-for-1” restaurant specials.

ABOUT THE PARK RECORD

The Park Record, established in 1880, serves Park City and the surrounding communities in Summit County, Utah’s oldest, continuously published, non-daily newspaper. In addition to the bi-weekly paper, specialty publications include Park City Home, Park City Parent, the Adventure Guide, Milepost, Park City’s Best, Film Festival, Holiday Shopper, and Sustainable.