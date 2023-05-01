Letter to Editor ⁠— May 2023

Hi Kate,

As you may know, NNA signed onto a friend-of-the-court brief filed by the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press in Gray Media Group v. City of Charlotte. Thank you! We appreciate your support of our efforts to help Gray Media Group challenge the city of Charlotte’s interpretation of the North Carolina Public Records Act.

Here is a link to a short write up about the brief detailing the coalition’s argument, the background of the case, and a quote. Please feel free to cross-post this on your website, or use it while writing about this case.

We’ve also drafted a short summary for NNA to use on social media or in your newsletters:

@nnaonline joins @rcfp and 21 media outlets in supporting @WBTV_News’s challenge to the city of Charlotte’s reading of the NC Public Records Act, which threatens North Carolinians’ access to information. https://www.rcfp.org/briefs-comments/gray-media-v-city-of-charlotte/

If you have questions, don’t hesitate to reach out. I’d be more than happy to talk further!

All the best,

–Anna Bahn, communications manager, Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press (abahn@rcfp.org)