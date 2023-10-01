Through the viewfinder ⁠— 4th quarter 2023

Winning photographs in the Fourth Quarter 2023 Pub Aux Photo Contest — taken from Sept. 9, 2022, to Sept. 9, 2023 — are pictured on this page with submitted caption and attribution.

The first-place winners in each category receive a personalized coffee mug featuring a winning photo or a print of the photo.

See past winners and entries here: https://www.nnafoundation.org/photo-contest

NEWS

UP IN SMOKE: Fire trucks direct streams of water on the burning Waste Management transfer station that was destroyed in a fire on Wednesday. Fire departments from five area communities fought the fire in the building located on 41st Street. (June 21, 2023.) Photo by Brady Sunderland, Bethany Republican Clipper, Bethany, Missouri.

FEATURES

Antonio Galtin glides down the slip-and-slide in haste. (Date of publication: July 23, 2023.) Photo by Sophia Bales, The Richmond (Missouri) News.

SPORTS

EYES ON THE BALL — Washington Post 218 Senior Legion center fielder Aden Pecka dives for a sinking liner Saturday against Elsberry Post 226. Washington came back from a 5-1 deficit to win, 12-6. Post 218 completed its undefeated run through the Ninth District with a win in St. Peters Monday, 10-2. (Date of publication: June 28, 2023.) Photo by Bill Battle, Washington (Missouri) Missourian.