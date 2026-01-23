Free Lenfest Institute advisory service open to NNA members

Jan 23, 2026

How can America’s newspapers pursue philanthropy?

Almost a third of America’s newspaper executives say they are placing a top priority on expanding philanthropic support in 2026 according to a recent Blue Engine - Lenfest Newspaper Executive Insights Poll

If you’re among them or you’re curious about how to grow your philanthropic funding, join a Lenfest Beyond Print Community of Practice workshop on how to best position yourself for growing philanthropic support of your newspaper.

What You Will Learn:

  • Actionable Strategies: Learn how to identify potential local funders and understand the role national funders can – and won’t – play in local news.
  • Positioning and Pitching: Understand how successful newspapers have positioned themselves to receive philanthropic support.
  • Organizational Infrastructure: Understand the necessary structure to accept and steward philanthropic gifts.

Featuring Leaders in Media Philanthropy and Local News Fundraising:

  • Ken Doctor, CEO, Lookout Local
  • Patrick Dorsey, Publisher, The Santa Fe New Mexican
  • Cierra Hinton, Development Director, Blue Engine Collaborative
  • Moderated by David Grant, Director of Partnerships, Blue Engine Collaborative

Date: Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026

Time: 4-5 p.m. ET/3-4 p.m. CT/2-3 p.m. MT/1-2 p.m. PT

Investing in this workshop is investing in the long-term financial health and editorial excellence of your local news organization. Don't miss this opportunity to build a clear plan for your philanthropic future.

Register here: https://lenfestinstitute-org.zoom.us/meeting/register/axK61w0SRmyLGa7a-yuHMw#/registration