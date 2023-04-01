Through the viewfinder ⁠— 2nd quarter 2023

Winning photographs in the Second Quarter 2023 Pub Aux Photo contest, taken from March 18, 2022, to March 18, 2023, are pictured with submitted caption and attribution. (Hover your mouse over the photo to read caption, or see below.)

The first-place winners in each category receive a personalized coffee mug featuring a winning photo or a print of the photo. See past winners and entries here: https://www.nnafoundation.org/photo-contest

WINNERS

Features: The northern lights were visible from Leola’s Lundquist Dam last Wednesday night following a strong geomagnetic storm. (April 7, 2022) (Jeremy Cox | McPherson County Herald, Leola, South Dakota)

News: Firefighters lay down hoses along Highway 97A Friday afternoon, July 15, 2022, as smoke and fire come from Keyes Fibre’s manufacturing plant in the background. Chelan County Fire Department was hoping to contain the fire to two of seven areas inside the building. (Don Seabrook | The Wenatchee (Washington) World)

Sports: Daniel Perez (No. 2) out jumps a Pearsall player and heads the ball towards a teammate during the first half of the District 28-4A match between the Uvalde Coyotes and the Pearsall Mavericks. (March 16, 2023) (Pete Luna | Uvalde (Texas) Leader-News)