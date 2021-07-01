Local Journalism Sustainability Act reintroduced by Kirkpatrick and Newhouse with new eligibility limitations

Reps. Ann Kirkpatrick, D-Arizona, and Dan Newhouse, R-Washington, in June reintroduced the Local Journalism Sustainability Act, HR 3940.

The bill would create tax credits for three purposes: to reimburse newspaper subscribers up to $250 a year, to provide for some newsroom payroll grants and to give small business advertisers reimbursement for ads in local media.

The LJSA was first introduced in 2020. The new version contains new limitations on eligibility for newspapers to participate: they would have to demonstrate that they focus on local news and that they employ a journalist living in the region or locality of the publication.

Detail on the bill is on the NNA website.