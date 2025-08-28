WEBINAR: Make a Media Kit that Sells 2025
Aug 28, 2025
Publishers spend too much time perfecting their media kit, and lose sight of why the media kit exists in the first place.
Your media kit doesn't have to be perfect. But it does need seven things.
Join Kenny Katzgrau, Publisher of redbankgreen.com and creator of Broadstreet, on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025, 1 p.m. ET/12 p.m. CT/11 a.m. MT/10 a.m. PT.
In under an hour, you'll receive:
- The seven "must-haves" in every media kit
- Examples of media kits from successful publishers
- A media template in (Google Slides) that you can use today
Free to NNA members. Click here to register.