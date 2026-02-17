Melter boosts the capabilities of its KODAK PROSPER Imprinting Systems to power efficient direct marketing campaigns

ROCHESTER, New York – MMS Melter Mail Service GmbH, a specialist in data-driven print marketing, has taken the performance of its 34 KODAK PROSPER Imprinting Systems to a new level with major investments in the high-speed imprinting technology and related system controllers.

Founded in 1912, the family-owned company with approximately 200 employees and headquarters in Mühlacker is one of the largest providers of direct mail and print campaigns in Germany, with customers throughout Europe. Melter has been relying on high-speed inkjet imprinting solutions from Kodak to produce personalized direct mailings since the 1990s. With KODAK PROSPER S10 printheads installed, Melter today is one of the largest users of PROSPER Imprinting technology in Europe. PROSPER Imprinting Systems use KODAK Stream Continuous Inkjet Technology, which enables ultra-high speed and high ink coverage on a wide range of substrates, and print with water-based KODAK EKTACOLOR Inks.

Melter has now upgraded its PROSPER S10 Imprinting Systems and is using them on two roll-fed Scheffer finishing lines to add variable and personalized content in high quality to offset pre-printed direct mail jobs at speeds of up to 300 mpm (1,000 fpm). Each line is capable of one- to four-color inkjet imprinting with print widths up to 980 mm. The investment package also included two new KODAK CS450 System Controllers, providing the latest technology and maximum performance for print data processing and system control.

“By reinvesting in Kodak, we have modernized our inkjet imprinting technology and made it future-proof. Concentrating our PROSPER printheads on high-performance roll-fed finishing lines has resulted in increased productivity and faster setup times,” said Daniel Melter, member of the executive board, MMS Melter Mail Service GmbH. “Overall, we have created more powerful facilities for high-performance, hybrid production of sophisticated direct mail.”

“We are excited that our long-standing customer Melter continues to rely on our innovative PROSPER Imprinting Technology. Following this latest investment, Melter can offer its discerning customers even faster and more reliable high-volume direct mail manufacturing,” commented Denisse Goldbarg, Head of EAMER Sales & Chief Marketing Officer, Kodak.

