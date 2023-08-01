New legislation introduced to support local media

Representatives Claudia Tenney (R-New York) and Suzan DelBene (D-Washington) have introduced an updated version of the Local Journalism Sustainability Act, renamed the Community News and Small Business Support Act (CNSBSA). The new bill provides payroll tax credits for reporters and advertising credits for small businesses to encourage the use of local media. NNA supported the introduction of this legislation and is working with the bill sponsors to develop it for advancement through the legislative process and to make certain it is practical and benefits our member publishers.

This new bill becomes the third element in a triad of key legislative priorities intended to sustain local media, along with the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA) and efforts to encourage more federal advertising in local media in small and rural markets, rather than relying exclusively on social media.