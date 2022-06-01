New sampling rules in effect May 27

New sampling rules for Within County newspapers became effective May 27. Congress passed a change in the allowance for nonsubscribers to receive newspapers with the Postal Service Reform Act of 2022. President Joe Biden signed it into law April 6.

The new rule allows newspapers a wider allowance to send sample copies to nonsubscribers at the within County postage rate. The limit was 10% of annual Within County subscriber mail. With the new law, the limit becomes 50%. More information on how to use the new sampling privilege is available to members on the NNA website. It also will be discussed this summer during webinars by the Max Heath Postal Institute.

Visit nnafoundation.org/mhpi.