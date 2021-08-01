NNA Annual Meeting to be Sat., Oct. 2, 2021, at Jacksonville Riverfront Hyatt Regency

Aug 1, 2021

During the 133rd Annual Convention & Trade Show in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, NNA past presidents pass the gavel — L to R: Diane Everson, publisher of The Edgerton (Wisconsin) Reporter (2000); Reed Anfinson, publisher of the Swift County Monitor-News in Benson, Minnesota (2011); Robert M. Williams, retired publisher of the Blackshear (Georgia) Times (2013); Matt Paxton, publisher of The News-Gazette in Lexington, Virginia (2016); Susan Rowell, publisher of The Lancaster (South Carolina) News (2017); Andrew Johnson, retired publisher of The Dodge County Pionier in Mayville, Wisconsin (2018); and Matt Adelman, publisher of the Douglas (Wyoming) Budget (2019).

The NNA Annual Meeting is scheduled for Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 8 a.m. in the Jacksonville Riverfront Hyatt Regency in Jacksonville, Florida. 

 