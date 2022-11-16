NNA makes guest editorial available — Big Tech Uses Journalism; Big Tech Should Pay For It

Dear NNA member and community newspaper publishers,

As the final days of the 118th Congress come to an end, lawmakers have the opportunity to require large social media platforms to compensate publishers for the news they use to draw traffic to their sites. The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, S 673 in the Senate and HR 1735 in the House, could set up an equitable process for publishers to negotiate for fair payments.

The news industry needs support in order to continue covering communities and serve readers. I hope you will consider this guest editorial from NNA chair John Galer in an issue during the weeks of November 21 or 28 or December 4 or 11. Thanks for all you do to promote democracy in your towns.

-Lynne Lance, executive director, National Newspaper Association, Pensacola, Florida