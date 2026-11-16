Opportunity to Urge New Congress to Repeal Tariff Authority

NNA member alert — November 16, 2026

Contact: Lisa McGraw, lisa@nna.org

NNA is sharing this invitation on behalf of We Pay the Tariffs

The Democratic sweep of the mid-term elections will provide the opportunity for major changes in the next Congress. Opposition to the administration tariff policy was a key pillar in the Democratic campaign message.

We Pay The Tariffs is a coalition formed to urge for a broad repeal of the Trump tariff policies. The message below is being provided for consideration for individual NNA members as a forum to urge the new Congress to act to reclaim tariff authority and repeal the tariffs that are harming small businesses.

In light of the election results, the We Pay the Tariffs small business coalition is seeking companies to sign onto an open letter to Congress urging tariff removal. You can add your company name, for free, at this link.

Signing the letter is free and implies no commitment to participate in future efforts. We Pay the Tariffs expect about 1,000 signers as of now, but it could go much higher with support from companies like yours that are receiving this email.



If you support this initiative, please share the link far and wide to help grow the effort.



We Share the Tariffs believe it's critical for small businesses to show up fast and in large numbers on the need to end tariffs. As you may have seen, there already are efforts to downplay tariff impacts by certain Republicans, such as Vice President Vance.



At the same time, this WSJ article noted how Democrats' desire to use the same authorities for their goals could slow or block anti-tariff efforts despite the election results. A key line:



"[Former Biden trade official] Harrell and [former Democratic Congressman] Kildee also pointed out that Democratic lawmakers and aligned think tanks also will be devising ways to use the same trade authorities to deliver on progressive trade goals, should they win the White House in 2028... Excitement over repurposing Trumpian trade authorities for their ends could also blunt efforts to tinker with those powers."



Thanks in advance for your consideration.

Please don't hesitate to contact We Pay the Tarriffs with questions, Dan Anthony, Executive Director.

To review the letter, click here.

Thank you,

Jeremy Gulban

National Newspaper Association Chair

CEO, Cherry Road Technologies, Parsippany, New Jersey