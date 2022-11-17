Please consider the NNA Foundation for your end-of-year giving

We know community newspapers play a vital role in the civic education of America’s voters; however, we find it harder with each passing year to earn the revenue that allows us to report on public bodies and thoroughly cover our communities’ civic and social issues. We know that many believe they can get the news they need to be good citizens on the internet.

The National Newspaper Association Foundation will spend the next year focused on ways in which we can raise the public’s awareness of the essential role community newspapers play in educating the masses — educating citizens so they can make informed choices.

Your donation will be used for programs outlined below and a scholarship for a newspaper executive to receive training at the NNAF’s 2023 Annual Convention & Trade Show in Washington, D.C. The qualifying newspaper must show editorial excellence and dedication to their community. All newspapers will be eligible to enter.

The NNAF's Max Heath Postal Institute™ will provide regular postal training via webinars and Publishers' Auxiliary columns for community newspaper publishers and staff.

The NNAF also hopes to continue with its series of J-School educational webinars, focused on foundations of journalism. This past year, we focused on covering elections and de-escalation techniques for interviewing.

Your donations are essential to our ongoing mission and the future of newspapers.

Please consider making a donation as 2022 ends and we look forward to 2023.

You can donate by clicking the button above or by mailing a check to:

National Newspaper Association Foundation

PO Box 13323

Pensacola, FL 32591

If you wish to donate specifically to the Max Heath Postal Institute, click the button below or mail a check with 'Max Heath' in the memo line.