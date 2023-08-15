Postal Service hosts bi-weekly webinars on utilizing the Business Customer Gateway (BCG), offers help with Statement of Ownership

The Postal Service is hosting bi-weekly webinars on utilizing the Business Customer Gateway (BCG) for electronic documentation (eDoc) and postage statement submission.

A new topic was added for the months of August and September: Periodicals – Statement of Ownership (PS 3526) entry in Postal Wizard (PW). The October 1st deadline for Periodicals mailers to submit their Statement of Ownership is approaching, so the Postal Service will be hosting a webinar to guide mailers on the entry through Postal Wizard.

After this training, the topics will continue to alternate between using the Business Customer Gateway (BCG) / Postal Wizard (PW) and Intelligent Mail for Small Business Tool (IMsb Tool) applications.

UPCOMING WEBINARS

August 15: Periodicals – Statement of Ownership (SOO) Postal Wizard (PW) Entry

August 29: Intelligent Mail for Small Business (IMsb) Tool

September 12: Periodicals – Statement of Ownership (SOO) Postal Wizard (PW) Entry

September 26: Business Customer Gateway (BCG) / Postal Wizard (PW)

Meeting links and presentations are also posted on PostalPro™ and can be found at Mailing Services | PostalPro (usps.com)