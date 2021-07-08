Pub Aux Live! Newspaper Sampling

Thursday, July 8 at 3 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. CT/ 1 p.m. MT/ 12 p.m. PT

NNA Postal/Government Relations Chair Matthew Paxton, publisher of the News-Gazette, Lexington, Virginia

Max Heath, postal consultant, Landmark Community Newspapers LLC

Brad Hill, CEO, Interlink Inc.

Tonda Rush, NNA director of public policy

The nonsubscriber rules in the Domestic Mail Manual are there to allow you to promote your newspaper to nonsubscribers and grow and maintain your mail delivery, but too many papers fail to use this tactic.

You need to provide your advertisers and potential advertisers with more reasons to spend their dollars. A regular sampling program increases your distribution and your worth to advertisers. A program of total market sampling at key times of the year can also be a good advertising tool. This could be to your entire county or to key Zip codes within the county.

Join this educational session for a sampling how-to. Our panel of postal experts will answer all your questions.

Free to NNA members; $30 nonmembers

Register: https://nna.formstack.com/forms/sampling