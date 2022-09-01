Report for America encourages rural newsrooms to apply as RFA host newsrooms

Report for America announces that applications are now open for news organizations interested in partnering to host emerging and experienced journalists in their newsrooms for up to three years, beginning next summer.

Report for America is a national service program that places talented journalists (corps members) into local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues and communities. Through the program, host newsrooms receive:

Service-minded reporters, photographers and videographers

Diverse, hand-picked candidates from a pool of emerging and experienced journalists

Subsidized salary support, up to half for the first year

Local fundraising coaching and resources

Extra training and mentoring for journalists

“Report for America provides a unique opportunity for newsrooms to bring journalists on staff at a time when the need for local, trusted news is more important than ever,” said Earl Johnson, director of admissions for Report for America. “Through our support, news organizations are better positioned to cover important issues, diversify their newsrooms and grow sustainable, local support within their communities.”

The application deadline is Oct. 3, 2022, and newsrooms will be publicly announced in December. More information about how the program works can be found here.

Report for America continues to expand its reach into rural areas, where news holes can be huge. It also plans to expand its support of Black- and brown-owned newsrooms. Prospective newsrooms must identify specific gaps in coverage in the community, drawing attention to under-covered communities or issues.

Beats to consider can include, but are not limited to: healthcare, education, communities of color, immigration, economic development, local government, religion, obituaries, military and veteran affairs, or even sports reporting.

Report for America looks to reinvent local journalism by creating a sustainable business model that taps into the communities served by newsrooms. This includes providing up to half of the corps member’s salary and providing tools and resources for newsrooms to raise funds locally to support their share.

Report for America is currently fielding some 300 corps members in more than 200 newsrooms across the country. They work in all mediums, for newsrooms of all sizes — and are making a big impact, newsrooms say.

Report for America plans to hold online information sessions with newsrooms and partner organizations throughout the application period. To begin the application process or to learn more information, news organizations can visit www.reportforamerica.org or send an email to: recruitment@reportforamerica.org.

Report for America is a national service program that places talented emerging journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered topics and communities across the United States and its territories. By creating a new, sustainable model for journalism, Report for America provides people with the information they need to improve their communities, hold powerful institutions accountable, and restore trust in the media. Report for America is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, an award-winning nonprofit journalism organization dedicated to rebuilding journalism from the ground up.