STORM LAKE, part of American Film Showcase, announces 50 States Challenge

STORM LAKE, a documentary film about Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist Art Cullen as he and his family fight to unite and inform their Iowan farming community through their biweekly newspaper, The Storm Lake (Iowa) Times, has been chosen to be part of the American Film Showcase, the foremost American film diplomacy program of the U.S. State Department produced by USC’s School of Cinematic Arts.

STORM LAKE will screen in a host of countries as part of programming that offers global audiences insight into American society and culture via film. Estonia in northern Europe is the first stop. The team announced the trip would be alongside journalist and editor Donna Leinwand Leger, past chair of the National Press Foundation, managing editor of USA Today and president of the National Press Club.

"We join an impressive slate of award-winning documentaries for this rare chance to engage in intercultural dialogue and diplomacy through film," Whole Hogs Films stated in an email announcement.

BACK IN THE US: 50 STATES CHALLENGE

With over 150 screenings and events, STORM LAKE has screened in 42 out of the 50 states from our festival premiere in Durham, North Carolina, to Patagonia, Arizona, to Hawaii! We are thrilled with the reach we've had, but those last eight states have eluded us.

If you live in Delaware, Kentucky, Louisiana, Nevada, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Utah or Wyoming, we CHALLENGE you to bring STORM LAKE to your classroom or community. Or forward to a buddy in one of these states below to spread the word and sign up to screen the film here.