Maintaining and Using a Permit Overview — Understanding Periodicals Mail Vol 3 Session 1
Mar 28, 2024
Hard Copy Postage statements (3541) went away last year. This program will go over how to submit a digital statement, as well as how to define a Periodical, basic requirements, and hot topics for 2024.
Join us online via Zoom on Thursday, March 28, at 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT/1 p.m. MT/12 p.m. PT.
Register at https://nna.formstack.com/forms/understanding_periodicals_vol3_session1
Those interested in certification may register here: https://www.nnafoundation.org/understanding-periodicals-mail-vol-iii