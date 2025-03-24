UPDATE: Postmaster General Louis DeJoy resigns; members urged to join Keep US Posted campaign to freeze postage rates

UPDATE: Shortly after the alert below was sent, Postmaster General DeJoy announced his resignation. That is a positive outcome, but it is even more critical to ensure that the July rate increase is paused to allow his successor to evaluate the negative impact of the twice-a-year increases on mail volume and to chart a new positive course to rebuild mail volume and customer confidence.



The campaign messages are being edited to acknowledge DeJoy’s departure and to ensure that the Board move to halt the July increase. Please take action to support the campaign if you have not yet done so.