Trump said to be considering dissolving USPS Board of Governors

NNA Member Alert — Feb. 21, 2025

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Lynne Lance, executive director, lynne@nna.org



NNA is aware of reliable reports that the White House intends to try to dissolve the USPS Board of Governors and move the Postal Service back to a cabinet department. If that happened, the service would look more like pre-1970, but no official order from the White House has yet appeared.



Many issues must be resolved before such a move, including its legality. We have no indication that the White House intends to suspend mail service entirely, only that it wants to resolve the USPS's many solvency issues. How and whether that can happen remains to be seen. But it is too soon to panic.



While we assess our options, industry people are advised to engage immediately in self-help. Local mail delivery remains profitable for USPS in many areas and essential in almost all. The business at risk is the so-called "end-to-end" network, which would include your subscribers beyond Zone 3.



For any mail you can deliver yourself to a local post office, you will be points ahead. For any long-distance mail that you can convert to electronic subscriptions, please do that immediately.



NNA Foundation will do another session on Exceptional Dispatch later this year and our Postal Hotline remains always open for NNA members who need help.