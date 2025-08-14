Anygraaf – Integrated Publishing Solutions for Media Companies

Anygraaf is a leading provider of content and financial management software tailored for the evolving needs of print and digital publishers. Established in 1996, Anygraaf has grown into a trusted global partner for media companies seeking efficient, scalable, and integrated publishing systems. Today over 400 customers with more than 15,000 daily users across Europe, North America, and Asia are curating and delivering content and engaging readers daily, while being supported through a robust international partner network.

Anygraaf’s modular software suite is designed to meet the diverse needs of newspapers, magazines, book publishers, news agencies, and digital content providers. Whether supporting small, local editorial teams or complex publishing groups operating in multiple languages and regions, Anygraaf’s systems enhance productivity and streamline operations across both print and digital workflows. Anygraaf’s integrated publishing solutions are available in the cloud or deployed on-site, giving customers the flexibility to scale on their terms.

At the core of Anygraaf’s product offering is Neo, a powerful multi-channel content management system (CMS) that enables seamless planning, editing, and publishing across platforms including web, print, mobile, tablet, and social media. It integrates essential editorial tools with page planning, AI, digital site development, archiving, and asset management for a cohesive publishing experience.

Complementing the content curation solutions are AProfit, a CRM-based advertising platform for managing display and classified campaigns, and CProfit, a comprehensive circulation and subscription management system.

Anygraaf’s clients span a broad spectrum of media organizations, from local newspapers to national dailies and global news agencies. High-profile users rely on Anygraaf to manage multilingual content across channels and formats, demonstrating the system’s adaptability and reach.

What sets Anygraaf apart is its commitment to customer-driven development, with product enhancements guided by direct feedback from media professionals. The result is a flexible, scalable platform that evolves with industry demands.

By offering end-to-end integration — from editorial content creation and digital asset management to ad sales, subscriptions, and distribution — Anygraaf empowers publishers to improve collaboration, boost efficiency, and deliver high-quality content consistently across all platforms.

For media organizations navigating the digital transformation, Anygraaf provides the tools and expertise to stay agile, competitive, and future-ready.