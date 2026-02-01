Brokers report newspaper sales in 11 states

ALABAMA

DEMOPOLIS, Alabama — On April 30, 2025, Boone Newsmedia Inc. sold the Demopolis Times, the Andalusia Star-News, the Brewton Standard, and the Atmore Advance to Jeff and Michelle Schumacher. Cribb & Associates represented Boone Newsmedia Inc. in the transaction.

COLORADO

TELLURIDE, Colorado — On Sept. 1, 2025, Thirteenth Street Media sold the Telluride Daily Planet, The Norwood Post, Telluride Style, and Shelter Magazine to Hoffman Media Group. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Thirteenth Street Media.

ILLINOIS

CENTRALIA, Illinois — On Sept. 3rd, 2025, Better Newspapers Inc. and the Hoskins Family sold The Morning Sentinel, Union Banner (Carlyle, Illinois), Greenville Advocate, Washington County News (Nashville, Illinois), The Daily Record & The Daily News (Robinson, Illinois), Salem Times Commoner, and The Breeze Courier (Taylorville, Illinois) to Paxton Media Group. Cribb & Associates represented the Hoskins Family and Better Newspapers, Inc.

IOWA

NEWTON, Iowa — On Nov. 4, 2025, Shaw Media sold the Newton News, Jasper County Tribune, PCM Explorer, and Jasper County Advertiser to J. Louis Mullen. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Shaw Media.

MICHIGAN

NILES, Michigan — On Sept. 2, 2025, Boone Newsmedia, Inc. sold the Dowagiac Daily News, The Niles Daily Star and The Leader to Paxton Media Group. Cribb & Associates represented Boone Newsmedia Inc. in the transaction.

OWOSSO, Michigan — On May 1, 2025, the Argus-Press Company sold The Argus-Press to Boone Newsmedia Inc. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented The Argus-Press Company.

MISSOURI

PARK HILLS, Missouri — On Sept. 3, 2025, Better Newspapers Inc. and the Hoskins Family sold The Daily Journal, The Farmington Press, the Wayne County Journal Banner (Piedmont, Missouri), The Ste. Genevieve Herald, The Democrat News (Fredericktown, Missouri), the Reynolds County Courier, and The Mountain Echo (Ironton, Missouri) to Paxton Media Group. Cribb & Associates represented the Hoskins Family and Better Newspapers Inc.

GLASGOW, Missouri — On Sept. 19, 2025, Main Street Media sold The Glasgow Missourian to J3 Marquee Ventures. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Main Street Media.

PLAINVILLE, Missouri — On Dec. 26, 2025, Main Street Media sold the Plainville Times to Stockton Sentinel LLC. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Main Street Media.

NEBRASKA

BLAIR, Nebraska — On Jan. 30, 2025, Enterprise Media Group sold the following publications to Carpenter Media Group: The Enterprise, Pilot-Tribune, Arlington Citizen, Oakland Independent, Lyons Mirror-Sun, West Point News, Wisner News Chronicle; Mapleton Press, Missouri Valley Times-News, and The Dunlap Reporter.

KIMBALL, Nebraska — On Oct. 3, 2025, Stevenson Newspapers and the Stevenson Family sold the Western Nebraska Observer and the Sidney Sun Telegraph to Blazing Trails Media LLC and the Adelman Family. Cribb & Associates represented the Stevenson Family and Stevenson Newspapers.

PENNSYLVANIA

PHILADELPHIA — On July 31, 2025, Schneps Media sold Metro Philadelphia to O’Rourke Media Group. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Schneps Media.

TEXAS

AUSTIN, Texas — On Feb. 19, 2025, Gannett Co. Inc. sold the Austin American-Statesman to Hearst Media. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Gannett Co. Inc.

BRENHAM, Texas — On Sept. 1, 2025, Hartman Newspapers sold the Banner-Press to South Texas Newspapers Inc. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Hartman Newspapers.

WISCONSIN

BERLIN, Wisconsin — On July 31, 2025, Berlin Journal Newspapers sold The Berlin Journal, the Green Lake Reporter, the Markesan Regional Reporter, the Princeton Times-Republic, and the Omro Herald to Finger Publishing & Printing Inc. Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Berlin Journal Newspapers.

WYOMING

Pine Bluffs, Wyoming — On Oct. 3, 2025, Stevenson Newspapers and the Stevenson Family sold the Pine Bluffs Post and The Saratoga Sun to Blazing Trails Media LLC and the Adelman Family. Cribb & Associates represented the Stevenson Family and Stevenson Newspapers.