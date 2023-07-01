Burkhouse joins Illinois Press to assist in public notice project

At the end of June 2023, Illinois Press Association Chief Technology Officer Ron Kline announced the hiring of Gannett's Neil Burkhouse to assist in the expansion of placepublicnotice.com.

Placepublicnotice.com is a new platform to assists users in placing public notices in local newspapers. The Illinois Press Association is also the creator and host of many state newspaper association public notice websites, including publicnoticeillinois.com.

Burkhouse will help in supporting current and new public notice websites, as well as helping with the Advanced Contest Entry System support and future development. The ACES contest system is used by the NNA and many state press associations.

“Neil was a longtime employee of Gannett and helped me throughout the years with feed support and public notice support for Gannett publications throughout the U.S.,” Kline said. “He has years of experience supporting newspapers with different advertising systems and other areas of technology.”

According to Kline, Burkhouse will work remotely from North Port, Florida, and travel to Illinois as necessary.