C-SPAN Named an Official Media Partner of America250

Network to deliver unmatched coverage across TV, web, social media, radio and podcasts, ensuring all Americans can join the 250th anniversary

WASHINGTON, D.C. — C-SPAN has been named an official media partner of the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission, the bipartisan Commission charged by Congress to lead the celebration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Through this collaboration, C-SPAN will bring Americans unique programming that connects the nation’s history to its present and future, reflecting the privately funded TV network’s mission of civic education and openness in government.

C-SPAN will amplify America250 Commission events to audiences across all its platforms — television, web, social media, YouTube, radio and podcasts. C-SPAN will provide more America250 programming than any other media outlet, including live coverage of commemorative events and a minimum of 48 hours of dedicated America250 programming each week across its television networks.

“For almost 50 years, C-SPAN has given Americans a front-row seat to unfiltered democracy in action,” said Sam Feist, CEO of C-SPAN. “Through our distribution partners — including cable and satellite providers, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV — we will continue that mission by showcasing America250 events and highlighting the historic debates, decisions, and moments that have shaped our democracy. This partnership is a continuation of C-SPAN’s enduring commitment to civic education and transparency, ensuring all Americans can take part in the nation’s 250th anniversary.”

“C-SPAN embodies the democratic values at the heart of our nation — openness, accountability, and informed dialogue,” said Rosie Rios, Chair of America250. “As we approach our nation’s 250th anniversary, this partnership highlights our shared mission to educate, engage, and inspire Americans. Together, we honor the enduring promise of democracy while sparking meaningful reflection on the past, present, and future of the United States.”

JOINT PROGRAMMING INITIATIVES

C-SPAN and America250 will collaborate on a series of initiatives in support of the nation's 250th anniversary. The following highlights represent key elements of the planned coverage, with additional programming to be announced:

Sunday 10/12: Navy 250th anniversary celebration, Philadelphia 7pm "Victory at Sea" concert on Independence mall. Actor & former Marine Rob Riggle is emcee, and entertainment includes Patti LaBelle.

Monday 10/13: Navy 250th anniversary celebration, Philadelphia 2pm official commemoration at Independence Hall, including remarks from Navy officials.

Friday, 10/17: Ron Chernow, author of "Hamilton" and "Washington: A Life" receives the Liberty Medal at the National Constitution Center, Philadelphia

Wednesday, 10/29: Ken Burns remarks at George Washington's Mount Vernon on leadership during the Revolutionary War.

Monday, 11/10: Commemoration of U.S. Marine Corps' 250th anniversary at Independence Hall, Philadelphia

Sunday 12/14: Reenactment of Washington's Crossing of the Delaware River, Washington Crossing, PA

Tuesday, 12/16: Reenactment marking 252nd anniversary of Boston Tea Party, Boston

May-July 2026: Coverage of Sail250, as America welcomes tall ships of the world to eastern U.S. ports to mark America's 250th anniversary (main event in NYC, with other stops including New Orleans, Norfolk, Baltimore, Boston)

Early July 2026: Opening of Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library, North Dakota

July 4, 2026: LIVE coverage of Independence Day events marking America's 250th birthday (DC, Philadelphia, New York)

A SHARED MISSION

The America250 partnership underscores C-SPAN’s longstanding commitment to education, civic engagement, and public service. By showcasing the nation’s past while examining the challenges and opportunities ahead, C-SPAN and America250 will provide a unique platform for citizens to learn, reflect, and participate in the semiquincentennial commemoration.

For more information on C-SPAN’s America250 initiatives, visit C-SPAN.org. To learn more about America250 and its national commemorative efforts, visit America250.org.

ABOUT C-SPAN

C-SPAN, the private nonprofit public affairs media organization providing Americans with unfiltered access to government proceedings, was created in 1979 as a public service by the cable television industry and is primarily funded through fees paid by cable, satellite television and streaming companies that provide the C-SPAN Networks to subscribers. C-SPAN connects with millions of Americans through its three commercial-free TV networks, C-SPAN Radio, C-SPAN podcasts, the C-SPAN Now app, a new connected-TV streaming app C-SPAN Select, C-SPAN.org and various social media platforms. The C-SPAN Networks’ video-rich website contains over 300,000 hours of searchable and shareable content. Engage with C-SPAN on X, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Threads, and YouTube, and stay connected through weekly and daily newsletters.

ABOUT AMERICA250

America250’s mission is to celebrate and commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, marking America’s Semiquincentennial. We aim to inspire our fellow Americans to reflect on our past, strengthen our love of country, and renew our commitment to the ideals of democracy through programs that educate, engage, and unite us as a nation. America250 will foster shared experiences that spark imagination, showcase the rich tapestry of our American stories, inspire service in our communities, honor the enduring strength, and celebrate the resilience of the United States of America.